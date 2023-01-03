Three men have been charged with public order offences after a fight broke out during a football match in Lynn at the weekend.

The trouble erupted during the second half of the match between King's Lynn Town and Boston United on Sunday, when rival fans started fighting.

Officers were deployed into the ground and arrested four men who were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lynn players celebrate taking the lead against Boston United at The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith

Subsequently, Nathan Stubley, 30, of Marshland Drive, Spalding; Joseph Orrell, 32, of Mallow Gardens, Boston; and Gary Jacques, 31, of St Mary's Way, Boston, have all been charged with threatening behaviour under the public order act.

All three have been released on conditional bail to appear at Lynn Magistrates' Court on February 23.

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly.