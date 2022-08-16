Three men who stole alcohol worth almost £5,000 from a Lynn supermarket during a spate of thefts across the region have been jailed.

Ionut Preda, 21, Alin Chica, 22, and Marian Ionite, 26, all from London, were sentenced on Friday over multiple thefts from stores in Lynn, Norwich and Ipswich.

More than £8,000 worth of alcohol was taken between Saturday, March 12 and Wednesday, August 10 - when police were called to a supermarket on Campbells Meadow as almost £5,000 worth of drinks had been stolen.

The alcohol worth £5,000 which was stolen from a supermarket in Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police/Twitter

The vehicle being used by the defendants was stopped shortly afterwards and the stolen goods were seized, as was the vehicle itself as the driver had no insurance.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and the third suspect was arrested on foot a short distance away.

All three defendants were later identified as suspects in other thefts and were further arrested for those.

The trio, all of Erskin Road, London, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12 for sentencing.

Preda has been jailed for one year and 18 weeks for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

Chica has been sentenced to one year in prison for theft and given six penalty points on his driving licence for driving without insurance.

Ionite has been jailed for 34 weeks for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.