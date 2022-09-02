Three people have been charged following reports of anti-social behaviour in Lynn yesterday evening, including assaulting an emergency service worker.

Police attended the scene in the town centre at around 5.50pm and issued a number of dispersal notices.

Subsequently, Tanita Curry, 32, from West Newton, was charged with assault on an emergency worker, resisting arrest and a public order act offence.

Police have charged three people for assault, stock image

James Riley, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with assault on an emergency worker, failure to comply with a direction to leave and resisting arrest.

Daniel Clark, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with being drunk and disorderly, resisting arrest and assaulting police with intent to resist arrest.

All three have been charged and bailed to attend Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 29 with conditions not to enter Lynn's town centre.