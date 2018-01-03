Three people injured in East Walton crash

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a two vehicle crash in East Walton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened near the B1153 and involved a green Land Rover Defender and a black Vauxhall Corsa shortly after 3.30pm.

Police say the driver and passenger in the Corsa were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Land Rover sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters from Lynn and Sandringham were also called to the scene and cut two casualties from the wreckage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to contact Norfolk Police’s Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number NC-02012018-255.