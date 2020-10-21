Three people interviewed by police over graffiti attacks on council property in King's Lynn

Police say they are still investigating the graffiti attacks on West Norfolk Council property in Lynn last month.

Three people have been interviewed as part of the enquiries.

Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk claimed responsibility for daubing chalk spray paint messages on the council's headquarters in Chapel Lane, St James multi-storey car park and the pavement in front of the town hall in Saturday Market Place.

Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk defacing of West Norfolk Council's offices in Chapel Street, Lynn, says "You R failing us" (42355729)

The graffiti urged the council to take action on what activists have labelled a "climate emergency". The defacing on September 21 came a day prior to a council cabinet meeting which was due to discuss the local authority's approach to climate change issues.

Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said today (Wednesday): "Three people were spoken to on October 10 following the incident. Enquiries are still ongoing."

Chalk spray paint washes off and is not harmful to the environment.

In the wake of the incidents, council leader Brian Long said it was a "highly irresponsible act" at a time when its resources were already stretched.