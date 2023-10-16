Three people were taken to hospital following a crash at a town industrial estate.

Police were called to Hardwick Road in Lynn at 5.30pm on Saturday after the two-vehicle collision, just outside the BMW garage.

At least one car was substantially damaged, with officers forced to form a circle around it with their own vehicles as it lay in the left-hand lane. Drivers were forced to divert onto the other side of the road to pass it.

The crash occurred just outside the BMW garage on Hardwick Road. Picture: Google Maps

Paramedics from the East of Anglia Ambulance Service were called at 5.33pm. They sent three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles to the scene.

Three people were taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care with what are believed to be have been minor injuries, and road was clear by around 7pm.