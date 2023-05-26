Three people were taken to hospital after two separate crashes on the same village road this morning.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to two collisions on the A148 at Harpley an hour apart.

The first, which was reported at 6.24am, saw one person taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a stable condition after a car crashed into a tree. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A148 at Harpley. Picture: Google Maps

The road was blocked and later reopened at around 8.30am.

Firefighters made the scene safe and a stop message was received at 7.10am.

The second was a two-vehicle crash which was reported at 7.40am and two people were taken to the same hospital, also in a stable condition. One has already been discharged and the pair’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire crews from Lynn and Sandringham rescued people from the vehicles and a stop was called to the incident at 8.37am.

The road was again closed and reopened at around 9.45am.