Three sought in connection with King’s Lynn shop theft

Police in Lynn have released CCTV images of three people they are seeking to trace in connection with an alleged theft from a Lynn shop earlier this month.

Several items of clothing were stolen from the Next store in the town’s High Street on February 1.

Today, officers released images of two men and a woman they want to speak to about the incident.

Anyone who may know who they are, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief, of Lynn police, via the non-emergency 101 number.