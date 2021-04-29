Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three hurt in collision on A47 in West Norfolk

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:39, 29 April 2021
 | Updated: 10:41, 29 April 2021

Three people have been injured in a collision which partially blocked the A47 between Lynn and Swaffham earlier this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened near the Pentney Lane turning at Narborough, at around 7.20am today.

Police said the crash involved a Volkswagen and a Peugeot and happened in the eastbound carriageway. The incident blocked one lane.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (46567014)
Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (46567014)

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a short time ago: "Three patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Three ambulances attended the incident, while Norfolk County Council Highways teams were also alerted to a diesel spillage.

Accidents Kings Lynn Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE