Three people have been injured in a collision which partially blocked the A47 between Lynn and Swaffham earlier this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened near the Pentney Lane turning at Narborough, at around 7.20am today.

Police said the crash involved a Volkswagen and a Peugeot and happened in the eastbound carriageway. The incident blocked one lane.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (46567014)

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a short time ago: "Three patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Three ambulances attended the incident, while Norfolk County Council Highways teams were also alerted to a diesel spillage.