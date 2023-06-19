Three teenage boys have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital following an assault in Lynn on Friday night.

Police said a physical altercation took place with a man at around 11pm in The Walks, in the area near to St John’s Church.

The man, who is in his 30s, was left injured and was taken to hospital.

The police cordon was in place at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday

A police cordon was in place following the incident, with officers saying they were awaiting crime scene investigators on Saturday morning.

All three teenagers have been bailed to appear at Lynn Police Investigation Centre on September 14.

Anyone with any further information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Ben Needs at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 36/43071/23.