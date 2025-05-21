Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft and arson after a motorbike was set on fire.

Police were called to Reffley Woods on Monday after the bike was seen on fire by a member of the public.

The night before, officers also received a report that a motorbike had been stolen.

Police have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of theft and arson. Picture: iStock

The three teenagers were arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of theft and arson.

They were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail with “strict conditions”, West Norfolk Police said.