Three teenagers arrested in King’s Lynn on suspicion of stealing motorbike and setting it on fire in Reffley Woods
Published: 10:53, 21 May 2025
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft and arson after a motorbike was set on fire.
Police were called to Reffley Woods on Monday after the bike was seen on fire by a member of the public.
The night before, officers also received a report that a motorbike had been stolen.
The three teenagers were arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of theft and arson.
They were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail with “strict conditions”, West Norfolk Police said.