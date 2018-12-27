Three teenagers arrested in connection with assault in King's Lynn on Christmas Day

Three teenagers have been arrested and since released on police bail in connection with an assault in Lynn on Christmas Day.

Police are now appealing for information following the incident, which they said happened between 6.15pm and 6.45pm.

Officers said two men were at the bus station at the Vancouver Centre when they were verbally abused by a group of youths.

The incident then continued onto Oldsunway and St Ann's Fort during which one of the men, aged in his 20s, was also assaulted and suffered arm and facial injuries.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Threats have been made on social media towards a person allegedly involved in the incident.

Three teenagers - two boys and one girl - all from the Lynn area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were later released on police bail and are due to return to Lynn Police Station on Monday, January 24, 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact PC Emma Riches at Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.