Three test positive for Coronavirus at King's Lynn hospital

Three patients have tested positive for Coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, officials have confirmed this afternoon.

They said an extensive 'contact tracing' exercise is now underway to trace anyone who might have had close – face-to-face – contact with the patients who have now tested positive for COVID-19, including patients, relatives and staff.

It comes as the hospital announced it was suspending visiting across all departments and wards as of midday today.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (21116505)

A spokesperson for the QEH said a short time ago: "Close contacts to the patients concerned will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure that any risk to them is minimised and the wider public is protected.

"To protect our patients, visitors and staff, the Trust has taken the decision today (Saturday 14 March) to restrict visiting to our wards as a strengthened measure until further notice.

"Exceptions include visitors to Children’s Wards, Maternity and Neonates and relatives and friends visiting patients who are approaching end of life.

"We have asked our Ward Managers to use their discretion when giving access to visitors.

"Based on current evidence, COVID-19 presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing."

Meanwhile, QEH’s Chief Nurse, Libby McManus said: "To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze.

"Thorough hand washing will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

She added: "Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital unless they are informed otherwise by the hospital."