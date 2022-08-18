Three vehicles have crashed on the A47 towards the Pullover roundabout in Lynn.

Police are currently on the scene and they have said no one has been injured.

It comes as several parts of the A47 have been closed around the area due to an ongoing incident.

Another crash has occurred on the A47 by the pullover roundabout (58735089)

Cars are currently being recovered from the scene of the crash. The road will be reopened once it has been cleared.

There is also currently a traffic build-up on roads surrounding the area including the A10 and the A149.

Other incidents have been reported around the Lynn area including on the Southgates roundabout.