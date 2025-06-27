Traffic is at a standstill throughout Lynn following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash on the A47 just before the Hardwick bridge at 2.05pm.

Officers have shut off one lane of the A47 between the Hardwick and the Saddlebow roundabouts, which is currently causing delays around the area.

Traffic is close to a standstill in the town centre following the A47 crash. Picture: Kris Johnston

Traffic is close to a standstill as far away as the Tuesday Market Place.

A spokesperson for the police said there have been no reports of any injuries, and recovery of the vehicles is currently under way.

Speaking about the A47, they added: “It's always busy around there anyway on a sunny Friday afternoon so if you can go another way it may be best to do so.”

The crash happened on the A47 just before the Hardwick bridge. Picture: Google Maps

However, officers are suggesting that drivers find an alternative route.