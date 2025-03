Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a main road this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn at 3.21pm.

There were no reports of any injuries, although drivers in the area faced delays as one lane of the carriageway was blocked.

The road was cleared by around 4.40pm.