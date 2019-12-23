Police have released more details of a crash which has closed the A47 near Lynn this morning.

Emergency crews, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened between the Pullover roundabout and Tilney All Saints at around 10.50am today.

And a Norfolk Police statement a short time ago said: "Please avoid the area."

The force says three vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened on the Lynn-bound carriageway near Tilney All Saints.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Shoreboat roundabout and the Pullover roundabout. Eau Brink Road, which leads onto the A47, is also shut.

No details of any casualties have so far been released.

