Alive West Norfolk has become Norfolk’s first leisure company to receive accreditation for its pools.

The company has been accredited with a nationally recognised standard for pool water treatment and quality at three of their swimming pools by the Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group (PWTAG).

The award has only been handed out to 30 sites across the country, with Alive being three of them.

Three Alive West Norfolk pools are the first in Norfolk to be accredited with Poolmark. Pictured are Neil Gromett, Dave Cleland, Louise Biggs, Siobhan Cleeve, Jon Bunting, Mair Morton and Cathryn Hancock at Lynn's St James Swimming Pool

‘Poolmark’ is the UK’s national standard for pool water treatment and quality, providing a certified assurance to operators and the public that the standards within the PWTAG code of practice are being met.

Siobhan Cleeve, head of leisure at Alive, said: “We’re extremely proud of this achievement and the recognition of our high standards of health and safety across our sites.

“This accreditation gives our customers confidence in our pool water and treatment standards, as well as highlighting our focus on always improving our customer experience.”

Alive were accredited ‘Poolmark’ at the Oasis in Hunstanton, Downham and the St James pool in Lynn after going through the assessment process led by Dave Cleland at the Oasis Centre.

Neil Gromett, managing director, said: “Our staff at St James, Oasis and Downham Leisure have worked very hard to achieve this acclaimed acknowledgement and we couldn’t be more proud, especially as we are the first in Norfolk to receive this recognition from Poolmark.”

Dave Cleland, Oasis manager, said: “Earning this award has been a great team effort for Alive West Norfolk, lots of hard work has taken place behind the scenes to ensure we achieve the high standards set by PWTAG, the audit is a thorough check on our health and safety and pool technical operating procedures, so receiving this award will give our customers confidence they are entering a safe environment.”