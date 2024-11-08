A three-year-old child was found sitting on a cushion strapped to an illegal bike which can travel at speeds of up to 60mph.

Police have seized the vehicle - which they say is “technically a motorbike” - after witnessing an adult driving it with the infant on board in North Lynn on Thursday.

“A cushion strapped to the cross bar of an illegal e-bike is not really the best way to transport a three-year-old child,” a police statement said.

A three-year-old child was found sitting on a cushion strapped to the illegak bike. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“This illegally modified e-bike was seized yesterday in North Lynn when it was spotted going pretty fast down Losinga Road.

“The throttle assisted bike is capable of going up to 60mph and is technically a motorbike. We seized the bike and are dealing with the adult rider.”

Officers were in the area as part of the RISE North Lynn project.

The Lynn News has published an in-depth feature on the scheme today, detailing ways that the police are cracking down on anti-social behaviour, drug use, and child sexual exploitation - read all about it here.

So far, it has resulted in:

• 50 arrests

• Tens of thousands of pounds of cash seized

• Thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized

• 300,000 illicit cigarettes seized