Thrilling high speed action takes to the river this weekend with the return of the Hanseatic Festival of Watersport.

The River Great Ouse will see speed boat racing and waterski action as well as skills and demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22.

The free event attracts thousands who line Lynn’s South Quay to watch the breathtaking displays which see boats racing up to 100mph.

High speed action from a previous festival and left, crowds line the quayside to watch the popular event. Pictures: Ian Burt

Racers and spectators come from all over Europe for the event.

This year will be the tenth festival of watersport which is set to kick off around 10.45m this Saturday with the first jet ski race.

The action continues until around 4pm, when the presentations are expected to take place.

Crowds line the quay to watch the action at a previous event. Picture: Ian Burt

On the Sunday, the times are similar with a slightly later start and finish - with the presentations expected around 6pm.

The event also includes stalls on the quay.

Find out more at facebook.com/hanseaticskirace