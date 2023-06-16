Thunder, lightning and heavy rain is set to batter Norfolk this weekend as a yellow weather warning has been put in place.

The Met Office says strong winds and hail will cover the county on Sunday – along with the majority of England and Wales.

The warning comes into place on Sunday. Picture: Met Office

The UK's national weather service says: “While many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts.

“Some places could see 30mm in an hour and 60mm in six hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.

“Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

“While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop.

“This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”

Thunderstorms and “frequent lightning” is expected. Stock image

The warning comes into place from 12am on Sunday morning to 11.59pm.

Sudden flooding is expected to lead to road closures and difficult driving conditions.

There is also a small chance some homes and businesses could be hit by flash floods and power cuts.

Saturday is expected to remain dry as the current heatwave continues.