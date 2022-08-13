Yellow thunderstorm warnings have been extended to Norfolk.

The Met Office has today issued the alerts for the county, including West Norfolk, with thunderstorms set to move south, following the heatwave.

Warnings have been issued for much of the UK, beginning in Scotland and Northern Ireland from Sunday afternoon.

The warning extends to West Norfolk on Monday and Tuesday.

An amber extreme heat warning is still in place for today and tomorrow.

The Met Office says 'hit-and-miss' thunderstorms are likely to develop through Monday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.

What to expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

---