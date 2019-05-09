Ticket dismay for Lynn fans ahead of final

Hundreds of King’s Lynn Town FC football fans have been left disappointed over the ticket allocation for the club’s Super Play-Off final at Warrington.

The Linnets face off against the Yellows tomorrow in a game which will determine the final promotion spot to the National League North.

More than 1,600 supporters watched Lynn’s Southern League Central Premier play-off win against Alvechurch at The Walks on Monday, but the club have only been allocated 375 tickets for the clash at Cantilever Park.

King’s Lynn Town media officer Mark Hearle said: “I can understand the frustrations of our supporters who are upset over the ticket arrangements.

“This is however a decision that has been made in accordance with both the Football Association and Warrington and it is totally out of our control.

“All kinds of factors and thinking come into the decision-making process in these situations, with health and safety being one of them.”

Hundreds of King’s Lynn Town FC football fans have been left disappointed over the ticket allocation

“We have tried to be as fair and accommodating as we can to ensure that season ticket holders and regular supporters are able to get hold of a ticket for the game.

“We have also limited supporters to a maximum of two tickets to try and help everyone as far as possible to secure a chance to see the game.”

Mr Hearle added: “I reckon that maybe we could have had another 200 tickets and that still may not have been enough.

“Everyone wants to see and be part of these type of fixtures. Sometimes it isn’t always possible to accommodate everyone, which is a real shame.”

A statement clarifying the ticket situation was released on the club’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

Victory for Lynn in their biggest game for a year will see them return to the sixth tier of English football for the first time since 2008.