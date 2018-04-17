Tickets go on sale for new West Norfolk lottery

Officials behind West Norfolk’s new community lottery have hailed the response from good causes as tickets went on sale.

Residents can now sign up to play West Norfolk Wins, after tickets for next month’s inaugural draw were made available today.

More than 20 groups have already signed up as beneficiaries of the scheme following its launch last month.

And council chiefs believe at least 15 more could join them by the time the first draw, in which players could win up to £25,000, is made on May 26.

Borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “We have been delighted with the response we have had to this lottery in terms of the number of good causes that have signed up.

“The main purpose is to encourage people to support local charities and organisations but at the same time to give them a chance of winning up to £25,000.”

The initial draw will also offer the chance to win a bolt-on prize of a 50 inch smart TV and sound bar, donated by sponsors Lovell and Hughes.

Tickets are priced £1 each, with half of the proceeds of each one going to the charity which the player agrees to support. A further 10 pence will go to a central grant fund. Visit www.westnorfolkwins.co.uk for more information.