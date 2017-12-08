Tickets to be won to evening starring Kristina and Oksana at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Kristina Rihanoff and Christopher Maloney are to team up for a show that comes to Lynn’s Corn Exchange next month.

The pair became close pals during their time in Celebrity Big Brother – and now they are to appear together in a nationwide tour of glittering stage show Dance to the Music.

Kristina Rhinaoff with Christopher Maloney (left) and Robin Windsor in Dance To The Music.

The new production will showcase every genre of dance, from the roaring 20s to the present day, with plenty of sequins and surprises along the way!

The production is the creation of professional dancer and choreographer Kristina, who spent eight years on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Kristina, who became a parent with partner Ben Cohen in 2016, said: “Dance To The Music is a totally new show with some breath-taking dance routines that I hope the audience will love.

“Chris and I have kept in touch ever since we left the Big Brother house and I’m really excited about working with him. As every fan of The X Factor will know, Chris has got a fantastic singing voice, and I’m very lucky to be joined by him.

“It’s a dance production like no other because it includes everything from tap and the Charleston, right through to modern Latin and Ballroom. There’s even Break- Dancing and Hip-Hop!”

In addition to Christopher’s vocals, Kristina will once again be paired with her former professional dance partner Robin Windsor, who himself starred on ‘Strictly’ for four years.

Also gracing the stage will be Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Rinder on Series 14 of the BBC show, becoming famous for her jaw-dropping lifts!

Oksana’s husband Jonathan is also in the cast, as is top singer-songwriter Beth Sherburn.

Christopher, a former finalist on The X Factor, said: “I’m looking forward to having a great time in such an exciting show! Hopefully I’ll get to do to the odd bit of cha cha cha myself, as well as singing my heart out!”

