Lynn’s hospital has reiterated its support for bereaved parents during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has said it is uniting with families to mark the worldwide week, which is a time for people to remember much-loved and missed babies as well as raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

The QEH is encouraging people to tie a ribbon in the Butterfly Garden as a sign of remembrance.

You can tie a ribbon to remember a lost baby at the QEH's butterfly garden

People can bring their own ribbon, or they will be available from The QEH main reception desk or contact the Maternity Team through Facebook, and they can tie a ribbon for you.

The ribbons will remain in situ for the whole week as a mark of respect and sign of unity.

This Sunday (October 12), the hospital is holding The 2025 SANDS Baby-Loss Memorial Service, which is being held in the Sacred Space from 3pm.

The butterfly garden gives people an opportunity to remember a lost baby

This service is for anyone to attend, the theme of the service is ‘stars’ and it is a service of remembrance using music and poetry, names of the baby’s will be read out during the service.

The QEH say it is a “great way of recognising that going through such a traumatic event can feel lonely, but hopefully the service will allow people to recognise they are not alone”.

After the service, there will be an opportunity to look around the butterfly garden.

The garden, fully funded by the hospital’s own QEHKL Charity, has been “thoughtfully designed” to offer a “peaceful environment” where families, staff, and visitors can find solace and connection.

The hospital's unit was lit up blue last year for the event

It features hand-forged butterfly sculptures with some bearing the names of babies lovingly remembered by their families.

On Wednesday, October 15, as part of a Wave of Light which takes place every year, the Trust’s Arthur Levin Day Surgery Unit will light up at 7pm in distinctive blue and pink colours.

This is also an opportunity to light candles and leave them burning from 7pm.

The symbolic gesture aims to raise awareness and open a space for conversations around baby loss.