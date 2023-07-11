A TikTok couple have allegedly been tormented by online stalking as they bid to raise awareness on drug addiction.

Gemma Senter, 33, and her wife Kiana, 25, have been forced to alert police after an unknown offender started targeting their social media account.

The married couple, who live in West Norfolk, use TikTok via their @recoveringaddict999 account, to spread awareness of people who suffer with addictions, as well as documenting their own recoveries.

Gemma and Kiana Senter raise awareness on drug addiction and recovery via their @recoveringaddict999 account on TikTok

They aim to provide support to people with alcohol, drug and mental health-related problems and have amassed more than 30,000 followers in just two months – but since starting up the account, their lives have been blighted by a mystery stalker.

This person has allegedly used a VPN, shielding their identity online, while directing hate at Gemma and Kiana.

Norfolk Police has said that officers received reports of stalking Sunday, June 2, with the confirmed incidents taking place between May 31 and that date.

A spokesperson said that enquiries are currently ongoing.

“We have been stalked, and this has been going on for two months,” Gemma told the Lynn News.

“We know that when you do social media platforms, you do find you get the haters, the trolls – and that’s normal, we can deal with that.”

However, she is concerned about how “persistent” their stalker has been – and claims they have also been spreading “false allegations” about her wife by creating fake accounts pretending to be her.

Gemma and Kiana Senter

Gemma says she herself has been reported to Crimestoppers for taking drugs and drink-driving, despite now being teetotal.

And she has been left disappointed by a lack of support from TikTok, which is run by Chinese internet technology company ByteDance.

“TikTok is supposed to be a community that keeps people safe, and a support network. I just feel there’s been no support,” Gemma said.

“We have tried everything we can to gain someone’s acknowledgement, and there’s been nothing – no response.

“The issue is the safety around TikTok, especially when you’ve got young children going on this day in, day out. That was our concern as well.”

***TokTok response and info here, end with info rather than quote if possible to break up from next quote ***

Gemma and her wife are recovering addicts themselves, with Kiana currently undergoing methodone treatment and being more than 70 days clean.

They are therefore disappointed that their stalker is apparently seeking to ruin their good work.

“We are doing good out of this, we are raising awareness for people that need this,” Gemma said.