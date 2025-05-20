Shop workers are often left in a position of authority when operating a till.

However, 20-year-old Bradley Montesanto decided to abuse his position when he helped himself to £7,200 worth of cash from the till at the shop where he was working at the time.

His mitigation put his offending down to financial difficulty. But, it was also heard in court that Montesanto used some of the cash he stole to go on holiday.

Many offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week

Read more about Montesanto, as well as other offenders in court last week, below…

Prolific offender could be jailed following drunken outbursts

One of Lynn’s most prolific drunk offenders stumbled into the dock once again - and now may face a prison sentence.

Keith Bidwell, 57, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, admitted two counts of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at the town court on Thursday.

Bidwell had committed a total of 249 previous offences - and was in breach of a suspended sentence handed to him last year.

He appeared very drunk in court, and said ‘good’ when told to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 16 to be sentenced

21-year-old caught with cannabis told to get his act together

Magistrates urged a 21-year-old to get his act together after he was caught with cannabis.

Kenzey Cook, of St Edmundsbury Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted having a Class B drug in his possession.

The court heard that on August 22, police had reason to carry out a search warrant on Cook’s home - where they found 4.5g of cannabis.

Cook was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20, plus £30 in court costs.

Woman caught with cocaine in purple cupcake case

“I’ve got something on me, I might as well tell you,” were the words of a 35-year-old caught with cocaine.

Savannah Collison, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, where she admitted having the Class A drug in her possession.

The court heard on March 13, police had reason to stop and search Collison in Lynn - they found 2.24g of cocaine on her.

Collison was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £85 in court costs.

‘Nasty’ 52-year-old shouted racial slurs at man on bus

A 52-year-old who caused a scene on a town bus shouted a racial slur towards a man.

Mark Bryning appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using racially aggravated words to cause alarm or distress.

The court heard that Bryning had been on a bus travelling from Lynn to Norwich on April 12 when the commotion occurred.

Bryning was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge.

Drug-driver who was ten times the ketamine limit crashed into bus stop

A drug-driver who was on ketamine when he crashed into a bus stop was ten times the limit.

Nyle Tinworth, 42, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving as well as possessing 11.4g of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on November 13 last year, police were called to a crash on Hillside in Marham.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report on Tinworth before deciding his fate.

An interim six-month driving disqualification was imposed, and he will return to court on August 14.

Shop worker stole £7,200 from till and used it to go on holiday

A 20-year-old shop worker who was in “financial difficulty” stole £7,200 worth of cash from the till over a two-month period.

Bradley Montesanto, who lives at home with his mother, apparently used the cash to go on holiday.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted committing theft from his employer.

Montesanto will return to the Lynn court on July 17 to be sentenced and has been released on unconditional bail.

‘Principal’ Class A drugs dealer and his ‘second in command’ jailed

A “principal member” of a class A drugs line in Wisbech and his “second in command” have been jailed.

Billy Venemore, 20, was arrested in Church Terrace, Wisbech – a known drugs “hotspot” – on May 25 last year after a stop and search by police uncovered evidence linked to drug dealing.

Fred Cook, 22, who was believed to be the principal member operating the drugs line, was arrested on June 19 last year when the local neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at his home in Mill Road, West Walton.

The pair appeared at Huntingdon Law Court last Thursday where Venemore, of Laburnum Close, Wisbech, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Cook was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property.

Man who broke into cars, stole children’s belongings and drove dangerously is jailed



A man has been jailed and banned from touching or entering cars that do not belong to him after admitting stealing from a number of vehicles in Lynn.

Tommy Goodman was sentenced to 98 weeks in prison and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Lynn Crown Court when he appeared there on Friday.

Goodman’s three-year CBO states he must not touch or enter any vehicle unless he is the registered keeper of the vehicle or insured to drive it, except when in the presence of the registered keeper of the vehicle or the person insured to drive it, or invited by the registered keeper or the policy holder to touch or enter the vehicle.