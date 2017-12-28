Tilney All Saints man claims state of home is affecting his health

A Tilney All Saints man has claimed a housing association has not prioritised helping him despite him having a number of health conditions.

Robert Stevenson, who has a brain tumour, epilepsy, scoliosis and asthma, among other conditions, said, despite the temperature in his bungalow being below the recommended Government guidelines, Freebridge Community Housing has told him it is unlikely they can help until March.

Mr Stevenson alleges that the problems at his bungalow, including gaps in the windows and doors and “insufficient” heating, which he reported to Freebridge about a month ago, are affecting his quality of life.

“The cold basically makes my pain worse. One day my pain was that bad that I had to crawl from my bedroom to my living room,” he said.

“They just need to make my house hold the heat.”

Mr Stevenson said the current heating in his bungalow – electric storage heaters – is not making the property warm enough.

“We have had a spate of quite cold weather. I have got electric storage heaters and they are quite expensive to run. At one point I had two of them on and the place was 11.5 degrees.”

According to Public Health England, “heating homes to at least 18 degrees in winter poses minimal risk to the health of a sedentary person”.

“I phoned Freebridge because I had a few small gaps in the windows, but basically they have said it isn’t a priority and their target date for it to be completed is March next year,” Mr Stevenson said.

“I don’t understand how they think that’s acceptable. I may as well keep my door open.”

Mr Stevenson said he has lived in the bungalow since April last year, and although there were the same issues with the property last winter, his health was “not as bad” at that point.

“I have spent a lot of money doing it up – I don’t want to move. But my furniture is going mouldy, and I have had to buy a new bed.”

Mr Stevenson said he hopes Freebridge will be able to install central heating, so that he can regulate the temperature of the bungalow.

He said: “At the moment, this is affecting my quality of life. The conditions are not appropriate. It’s just dragging me down.”

Colin Davison, director of property at Freebridge Community Housing, said: “We are sorry to hear about the problems Mr Stevenson is experiencing in respect of the heating in his home, and will be contacting him to arrange a visit to look into the issue.”