Tilney All Saints Primary School pupils celebrate lunch lady’s 70th birthday

Children at Tilney All Saints Primary School celebrated the 70th birthday of lunchtime assistant Chrissie Broughton.

Jane Murray of Tilney All Saints Primary School said: “Not only does Ms Broughton care for the children at lunchtime, but she also gives up a lot of her time to volunteer in the classroom.”

After a presentation during morning school assembly, animal-lover Chrissie asked if everybody would donate old towels to the RSPCA at West Winch, a cause that is very close to her heart.

Pictured above, Tilney All Saints Primary School pupils with lunchtime assistant Chrissie Broughton. Picture: SUBMITTED.