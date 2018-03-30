Tilney Golden Girls donate £3,700 to the British Heart Foundation

Tilney Golden Girls have donated £3,700 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), following months of dedicated fundraising.

The women who form the Golden Girls raised a total of £7,400 and chose to split the funds between the BHF and Young Minds.

They have been hosting several events over the past year to raise such a large sum, including quiz nights, afternoon tea parties, beetle drives and yard sales.

Golden Girl Margaret Butler said: “We have been working to raise money throughout the year by putting on different events. We usually raise £100 at our pub quiz nights.

“We held a posh afternoon tea party in June and we also put on beetle drives, yard sales and sometimes we go out for meals and just put some money in the pot towards our fundraising.

“We were greeted by a very nice lady from the British Heart Foundation when handing over the money and we all went out for a lovely meal at the Barn Restaurant.”

Members of the Golden Girls include Margaret Butler, Sandra Simpson, Daphyn Hopkisson, Anne Thompson, Chris Johns, Chris Brown, Maryon Hodges, Christine Pomfret. Missing in picture is Jayne Saunders.

The Golden Girls are hosting a beetle drive at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall on Saturday, April 7, from 7pm. Tickets cost £6 and refreshments will be made available.

Pictured above, Tilney Golden Girls presenting a cheque for £3,700 to the British Heart Foundation at the Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Holding the cheque is Dawne Hart and Margaret Butler.

