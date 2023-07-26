A Lynn firm has secured a grant which means they can continue to work towards being more energy efficient.

Timber Frame Management, located on Denney Road in Lynn, employs 35 members of staff and has received new equipment to increase its production.

The company’s latest investment is a ‘butterfly table’ which allows timber frame panels to be turned over without the need for manual handling.

Timber Frame Management's new butterfly table

This means the size of panels being designed can increase whilst maintaining a safe working environment for the factory staff.

The grant was secured through the New Anglia Growth Through Innovation Fund, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Managing director David Taylor said: “Given the nature of our business to provide energy efficient structures, mainly for residential properties, we are keen to continue with our evolution project to improve efficiency and further reduce our operating impact towards net zero despite the challenging economic climate”.

Timber Frame Management was founded in 2004 by David and technical director Chris Chapman.

Their services include Design, Supply, and installation of large developer led sites as well as some “one off” bespoke luxury properties.