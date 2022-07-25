Today, West Norfolk Council is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for five locations across the borough as one of 2,208 UK winners.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Green flags will be raised above Boston Square Sensory Garden and Heritage Gardens in Hunstanton, along with Mintlyn Crematorium, Tower Gardens and The Walks in King’s Lynn.

Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, Cllr Carol Bower, borough mayor, and Cllr Adrian Winnington, mayor of Hunstanton officially open the new £130k play area in the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens.

Cllr Brian Long, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that five locations in west Norfolk have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our public open space team and the volunteers that make these green spaces a great space that everyone can enjoy.”

The Walks in King's Lynn.

Commenting on the news, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the five areas in west Norfolk worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

A service was held at the Tower Gardens on Saturday, marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Keep Britain Tidy sets the standard for the management of parks and beaches, inspires people to be litter-free, to waste less and live more sustainably.