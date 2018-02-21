Time running out for Swaffham air quality views

A public consultation on ideas for how to improve air quality in Swaffham closes later this week.

Around 130 residents have taken part in the survey, which is the first phase of work towards the development of a management plan to tackle excessive pollution levels.

And officials are calling on residents who haven’t had their say yet to do so before the closing date on Friday.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council executive member for people and information, said she was “delighted” by the response so far.

She said: “The majority are Swaffham residents and people who regularly visit the town, though we have also had comments from local businesses, councillors, community groups, pupils at local schools, and people who work in Swaffham.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to let us know their views on the measures we and our partners are proposing to investigate.

“I’d urge anyone who wishes to share their thoughts not to miss the chance to do so.”

The consultation outlines 22 separate measures which could be taken to help address issues raised by the designation of part of the town centre as an air quality management area last year.

They include looking into the possibility of a bypass, linking the A1065 with the A47, and a ban on lorries coming into the town centre.

Others include encouraging car clubs to reduce vehicle ownership, increased public transport, providing more vehicle charging points, the creation of new green spaces and changes to parking rules.

The survey can be found at www.breckland.gov.uk/air-quality-consultation.