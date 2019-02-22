Time running out for views on King's Lynn town vision

Organisers of a consultation exercise on the future shape of Lynn’s town centre say they have been encouraged by the responses received so far.

Hundreds of people have already taken part in the Vision King’s Lynn survey, the findings of which are likely to shape a forthcoming bid for government funding.

And officials will be in the town again today to gather the views of residents and visitors as the survey enters its final few days.

Michelle Gant, from Vision King’s Lynn, said almost 600 people had already taken part in the survey since its launch earlier this month.

She added: “We’ve had an amazing response.

“There is so much passion and commitment to the town centre.”

Feedback from the consultation, which ends on Monday, will be used to shape an application to the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

It has pledged to provide £675 million for development programmes that are designed to enable high streets to grow and thrive in the long term.

Mrs Gant said discussions are due to take place in the coming weeks with both council chiefs and business leaders to discuss the feedback received from the survey and what should form part of the funding bid.

Applications to the fund have to be submitted by late March.

Vision King’s Lynn officials will be at Unit 39 in Broad Street today between noon and 2pm to discuss the project and encourage people to have their say.

Survey cards have been made available from several town centre shops, West Norfolk Council’s offices in Chapel Street, the Providence Street community centre and the Hillington Square cafe.

The survey can also be accessed online via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2MHZZHC and comments can be made via@vision_lynn on Twitter and @visionkingslynn on Facebook and Instagram.