The sound of African signing and drumming brought a West Norfolk church to life this week as part of a fundraising drive to help provide water to a school in Zimbabwe.

Reverend Dr Richman Ncube is trying to help his old school in Matjinge in Zimbabwe’s South Matabeleland improve its water supply.

Rev Ncube and members of the church team welcomed Zimbabwean group Dumisa Rumbidza Praise to lead an afternoon of music and celebration at the London Road Methodist Chapel in King’s Lynn .

The group sang words of praise in Ndebele, Shona and English, and wore tunics, with some in the safari colours of green and brown.

Other performers included FenSong singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Shakira's Waka Waka, originally the theme for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa which featured a chorus declaring “This time for Africa”.

The West Norfolk Singers also performed along with some other acts.

Members of Dumisa Rumbidza Praise with Rev Dr Richman Ncube (centre, wearing blue) and Deacon Lynne Tonge, who is chairperson of the circuit’s Climate and Justice Group which organised the event. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Rosemary Rayner, from the West Norfolk Methodist Circuit which includes the London Road chapel, told Your Local Paper: “We were very pleased with the way our event went on Sunday. We raised £765 on the day and donations are still coming in to our Crowdfunder page.

“We are celebrating our twinning with Matjinge circuit, in the hope that it will continue into the future, and we have raised more than £8,000 for the water project so far.”

Rev Ncube covers chapels in Hunstanton, Dersingham and Heacham, which are in the same circuit as the London Road church.

Above, Rev Richman Ncube and Deacon Lynne Tonge.

The next fundraising event is a flower festival at Dersingham church from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26, 10am to 4pm daily, with stalls, plants, refreshments etc.

Donations can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/west-norfolk-methodist-circuit-1136177