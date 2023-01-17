Friday Politics column

Blessed be the voluntary sector for although they may not inherit the earth, they certainly improve it.

Volunteers are involved in many walks of life and in some cases are critical to the provision of services which people rely upon.

West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDIS)

Who are these volunteers? They are individuals who feel compelled to help others and who freely give of their time to do those jobs that would otherwise not get done or at least not get done in anything like the time or volume needed to meet demand.

Volunteering does not just involve giving up personal time to deliver services but often also to undertake the training that their roles may require.

While these roles may involve physically, emotionally or intellectually exhausting interactions with those who are being helped, the rewards of ‘making a difference’ can be great.

Michael de Whalley

The local West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDIS) service is an excellent example of a voluntary organisation with a huge impact well beyond its modest size and limited resources.

From its offices in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place (pictured), WNDIS serves those with disabilities in West Norfolk.

It receives peppercorn financial support to allow for just one paid employee, all the other WNDIS personnel are volunteers. Amongst the many services it delivers WNDIS represents those with disabilities who are seeking support payments or who have been refused them and who need to take their cases through appeals. This is difficult and technical work involving considerable skill, expertise and training but the results are outstanding.

Last year WNDIS represented 20 clients and won 85% of cases resulting in awards of £131,229 towards the cost of support for deserving people.

In simple terms, for every pound of funding WNDIS received, it generated £16.60 of help for its clients.

This includes all the awards where decisions were changed by the DWP prior to tribunal and these clients also had support from WNDIS.

If only the rest of the national economy performed like that! There is however a dark aspect to this story which should give pause for thought.

If WNDIS wins so many cases on appeal, then surely there is something seriously wrong with the system that initially judges individual disability cases and makes or does not make awards.

How many disabled people who do not access WNDIS type services have their lives blighted by a system that appears so flawed? The cynics amongst us may wonder if the system has at least one eye to saving money rather than properly meeting genuine needs!

All is not necessarily well in the world of the voluntary sector and principally in the availability of the volunteers themselves. Many organisations, dependent upon volunteers, are reporting difficulties in attracting and retaining the numbers that are needed.

The pandemic led many to reconsider their priorities and pull back from the commitment that successful volunteering really demands.

There are suggestions that some organisations have taken volunteers for granted, treating them in overbearing ways and imposing upon them training and bureaucratic burdens that employees may tolerate but volunteers do not have to. Whatever the truth behind these and other explanations there appears to be a volunteering crisis looming that will have real social consequences.

So, if you have what you think it takes and feel driven to lend a helping hand then volunteer, there are many and varied opportunities.

If you manage volunteers, then remember they are not paid staff and treat them as the precious resource they are. If you are a user of services provided by volunteers, then be thankful they exist and treat them with the respect they deserve.

If you are a public body referring the needy to voluntary organisations, then consider contributing more generously to their costs.

If you are part of the official welfare system and are persistently losing appeals against your decisions, then please reflect upon your procedures and priorities.