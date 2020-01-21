Schools and businesses in West Norfolk are being encouraged to get into GEAR and enter Lynn's annual 10k race this spring.

The 15th annual Grand East Anglian Run will take place in the town on Sunday, May 3.

And organisers have today launched the Mini GEAR event for children and Corporate Challenge for companies, both of which are being sponsored by Bespak.

South Wootton Junior School pupils at the launch of this year's Mini GEAR with Henry Myers from Run For All and Debbie Perry and Michael Earl from Bespak.

Pupils from the South Wootton Infant School pulled on their trainers to help with the launch, while Bespak workers were also under starters' orders at their base in North Lynn.

Since its inaugural staging in 2006, GEAR has become one of the biggest events in Lynn's calendar with thousands taking on the challenge.

Henry Myers, corporate sales executive at event organisers Run For All, said today: “Both the Bespak Mini GEAR and Corporate Challenge have become feature favourites of this event, illustrating how there really is a run for all, from families to companies - It’s great to see everyone getting involved.”

The GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge launch at main sponsors Bespak.

The Mini GEAR, which covers a 1.2 mile course, is open to children aged six and upwards. Bespak also offers 150 free places to schools, with a maximum of 10 per school.

The company will also be offering of up to £1,000 to the three schools which have the highest percentage of their registered pupils taking part.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Challenge gives teams of at least five runners the chance to see whose firm is the fastest around. The results are calculated from the average times of each team's three fastest finishers.

Among the businesses who have already signed up to take part are two Lynn legal firms - Ward Gethin Archer and Kenneth Bush Solicitors.

Bespak staff members Graeme Pomfret, Rachel Hammond, Adam Dye and Nicola Newcombe at the launch of this year's GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge.

Ward Gethin Archer director, Sarah Fairbrother, said: “We’re proud of our local roots and love to support local events wherever we can.

"Our staff are always keen to take part and our team seems to grow every year.We’re very much looking forward to GEAR 2020.”

Kenneth Bush director Amanda Davies said the "amazing" atmosphere the event generates had inspired them to enter for the first time this year.

South Wootton Junior School pupils at the launch of this year's Mini GEAR.

She added: "Training is well underway, and the team is very excited to be part of this challenge.”

Michael Earl, commercial vice-president of Bespak Consort Medical, said the company was "delighted" to be backing both initiatives again in 2020.

He said: “Along with promoting a bit of friendly rivalry, the Bespak Corporate Challenge contributes to the brilliant race day atmosphere. It’s also a great opportunity to fundraise for local charities.

South Wootton Junior School pupils at the launch of this year's Mini GEAR.

"The Bespak Mini GEAR is such a fun event that all the family can get involved in. Good luck to all who sign up – we look forward to taking part with you or cheering you along on the day.”

Entries are now open via www.runforall.com, with discounted rates available until January 31.