The best of the borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated once more, as we launch the 2026 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The glittering black-tie evening is booked for Friday, March 6, at its traditional venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the 37th Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

West Norfolk Mayor Andy Bullen, centre, with sponsors and organisers at the launch of the 2026 awards. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

Nominations open today, and this year we have two new categories - West Norfolk's Established Business of the Year and Champions in Agriculture.

The first award will recognise established businesses (with a minimum of 50 employees) that set the benchmark for excellence, and the second will recognise individuals, businesses, or organisations that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, leadership, and impact in the agricultural sector.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

The 2026 Awards are on Friday, March 6

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King's Lynn Champion (Discover King's Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (sponsorship available).

The Mayor's Business of the Year category will not be open for entry. Instead, all category judges will come together to decide which of the category winners will take this title. The winner will be announced live at the awards ceremony.

This year’s dazzling ceremony saw many worthy winners and finalists enjoy the event, which included a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Steele Media, of Estuary Road in Lynn, was crowned Mayor's Business of the Year, while Mars, of Hansa Road in Lynn, scooped the Environmental Champion accolade and also saw employee Conor Clark scoop the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year prize.

Smiles all round at this year's awards

Emily Phipps of The Angel in Watlington won the Businessperson of the Year for 2025, while just down the road, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve won the Leisure and Tourism category.

Small Business of the Year winner was Smartlift Bulk Packaging of St Clement, the Business Innovation award went to GH Hair Design of Lynn, and King’s Lynn Residential Care Home scooped the Customer Care prize.

The Independent Retailer award went to The Norfolk Deli of Hunstanton, Employee of the Year was Livvi Hodges from the College of West Anglia, and King’s Lynn Champion went to Kip McGrath.

Established in 1989 by former mayor Cllr Les Daubney, the awards recognise the achievements of local businesses, providing them with the perfect opportunity to showcase their success.

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

Nominations open at 8am this morning (Friday) – visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

West Norfolk Council are the headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions award sponsor

Brown & Co are sponsoring Champions in Agriculture and Best Established Business of the Year

Metcalfe Copeman Pettefar are sponsoring the Business Innovation award

Greenyard are sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

Discover King's Lynn has sponsored the King’s Lynn Champion award

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Fraser Dawbarns sponsor the Leisure and Tourism category

My House Agency has sponsored the Customer Care award