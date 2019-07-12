Scores of pupils were chauffeured to their prom night in a glittering array of glamorous transport including a Lamborghini and Lotus.

King’s Lynn Academy students dressed in their finest attire for the event, which was held at the school last Friday.

Large crowds of well-wishers lined up behind barriers to cheer on the pupils as they arrived for the end-of-year celebrations.

Prom night at KLA

And Dr Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the school’s sponsors, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, was also among the guests during the evening.

Assistant principal Rob McLean said: “It was a wonderful evening which was enjoyed by all.

Bob Branham and grand-daughter Chloe Branham

“It was great to see our Year 11s return and look so grown up.

Katie Hembling arrived with her grandad David Fields and dad Michael Hembling

“We are immensely proud of every student and we all feel privileged that we were able to support their prom.”

Prom night at KLA.. (13505910)

The school has also thanked everyone who helped in the lead up to and on the day including members of its prom committee, English staff who helped to serve during the event, the kitchen staff, the site team, Ben Griffin for photography, the admin team, staff who helped set up and clear away, Laura Adcock and all the mums who came in to assist.

Prom night at KLA