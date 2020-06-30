Home   News   Article

Time to recognise the West Norfolk Covid-19 heroes

By Mark Leslie
-
mark.leslie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 30 June 2020

People across West Norfolk have been doing amazing things for others and the community throughout the last difficult months – and now it’s time to recognise them.

The #lovewestnorfolk heroes scheme has been announced to thank those individuals, teams, and organisations who have been making a difference during the coronavirus crisis.

Through the scheme, which opens for nominations on Friday, July 10, members of the public will be able to put forward their #lovewestnorfolk heroes.

Read more
Kings LynnWhats On News

More by this author

Mark Leslie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE