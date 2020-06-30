Time to recognise the West Norfolk Covid-19 heroes
Published: 06:00, 30 June 2020
People across West Norfolk have been doing amazing things for others and the community throughout the last difficult months – and now it’s time to recognise them.
The #lovewestnorfolk heroes scheme has been announced to thank those individuals, teams, and organisations who have been making a difference during the coronavirus crisis.
Through the scheme, which opens for nominations on Friday, July 10, members of the public will be able to put forward their #lovewestnorfolk heroes.
