Time to recognise the West Norfolk Covid-19 heroes

People across West Norfolk have been doing amazing things for others and the community throughout the last difficult months – and now it’s time to recognise them.

The #lovewestnorfolk heroes scheme has been announced to thank those individuals, teams, and organisations who have been making a difference during the coronavirus crisis.

Through the scheme, which opens for nominations on Friday, July 10, members of the public will be able to put forward their #lovewestnorfolk heroes.