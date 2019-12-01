A 63-year-old Wimbotsham woman is taking a deserved retirement after more than 30 years of service to West Norfolk Council.

Elaine Carpenter worked as a committal officer for 32-years having moved to the area from London in 1986.

Mrs Carpenter, pictured third from left below, was initially on a temporary contract at the council when the Community Charge, otherwise known as the Poll Tax, was introduced.

Elaine Carpenter has been recognised for her efforts

She then applied for a job in the revenue department where she remained until recently announcing her retirement.

A civic afternoon tea was held in the Mayor’s parlour at Lynn Town Hall on Tuesday with colleagues in attendance.

On her favourite part of the job, Mrs Carpenter replied: “The comradeship and friendship as I worked for the best part of 30 years with colleagues who support each other through the ups and downs. There was a sense of achievement in helping people into the right direction.

“I led one of the teams at one stage and there was a huge amount of work in the background with the committal team in terms of post-bailiff recovery and taking people to court only if it was necessary. We prefer to do a deal.”

Mrs Carpenter said the council hope to expand the service and stated there is “genuine good work” in partnership with other services such as the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Colleague Robin Lawrence was trained by Mrs Carpenter and thanked her for her help. He said: “Elaine taught me everything I needed to know from scratch when I was being trained up, including the computer systems.” Mayor Geoff Hipperson said Mrs Carpenter had completed a “tremendous stint”.