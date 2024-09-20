Time to start nominating in the Mayor’s Business Awards, to be held in King’s Lynn next March
The best of the borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated once more, as we launch the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.
The glittering black-tie evening is booked for Friday, March 7, at its traditional venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.
The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News organises the event.
Award categories are: Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.
The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.
Nominations for the awards open at 8am this morning (Friday) – visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk
