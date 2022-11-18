Today is your last chance to nominate for the Mayor’s Business Awards as nominations close this evening at 5pm.

If you’ve entered, you now have until Friday, November 25 to complete the entry pack you were sent via email.

The Business Awards will be held on Friday, March 3 at Alive’s Corn Exchange. The Bank House has been confirmed as catering on the night.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (60696419)

Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (60696414)

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is also sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

This is your final call to get those nominations in.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (60696387)

Make sure to nominate a business for the awards before its too late!