A toddler from Lynn was one of five little Elizabeths who have helped the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire create 'Elizabeth's Wood' as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Seven lime trees have been planted at fertility clinic Bourn Hall in Cambridge - one for each decade of the Queen's reign, and each dedicated to a milestone in IVF - during National Fertility Awareness Week earlier this month.

Lyla Elizabeth Halls, of Lynn, was born after her mum had Ovulation Induction at Bourn Hall, and she was among the youngsters who helped plant the trees.

Lyla Elizabeth helps to plant a tree

She was named after her grandmother and great grandmother, who were both called Elizabeth, and she celebrated her first birthday on June 2 - the anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and her Platinum Jubilee.

Lyla Elizabeth was born at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her mum Tasha said: “The ovulation induction treatment at Bourn Hall has meant the world to us; Lyla is our little princess.”

Lyla Elizabeth helping to plant a tree at Bourn Hall

Bourn Hall became the world's first IVF clinic in 1980, when it was described by IVF pioneers Patrick Steptoe, Robert Edwards and Jean Purdy as a "place of sanctuary" for those struggling with infertility.

Bourn Hall also now has a full-service clinic in Norwich and a satellite clinic in Lynn.

In addition to IVF Bourn Hall provides other fertility treatments including Ovulation Induction.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence said: “I am delighted to see all these young people planting trees for the future.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire with Elizabeths at Bourn Hall, Cambridge

"This group of seven lime trees being planted here today not only continues the tradition of planting lime in this Repton parkland, it also symbolises the past and ongoing fertility work here at Bourn Hall and forms part of the Green Canopy to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee.”

Historically, lime trees with their canopy of heart-shaped leaves have been used for shade and shelter. In folklore across Europe, they are often associated with fertility.

Dr Mike Macnamee, who joined the clinic 37 years ago, welcomed Mrs Spence to Bourn Hall.

He worked closely with Professor Bob Edwards to develop the first hormone drugs for IVF and establish protocols to improve success rates.

He said: “Bob Edwards was a contemporary of Her Majesty and was also passionate about trees.

"His ambition was always to create families and so it is deeply moving that many of the little Elizabeths here today have been named after much loved mothers and grandmothers.”