Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery held an event to officially launch a book "Studies on Hardwick Road Cemetery, 1849 to the Present Day" which is edited by Friends founder and chairman Dr Julian Litten.

Thursday's event was in Lynn's Town Hall conducted by the borough mayor as Friends patron Jeremy Bagge was unable to attend.

Also, the town's True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum in partnership with the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery raised four wooden crosses to mark the graves of a quartet of people with well-known Lynn connections.

True's Yard in partnership with the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery are raising four wooden crosses to mark the graves of William True (after whom True's Yard is named), The first burial in Hardwick Road Cemetery - a young girl called Mary Kate Emmerson, artist Henry Baines and James (Duggie) Carter famous North End Fisherman and an iconic figure at True's Yard.

They were: William True (after whom True's Yard is named), a young girl called Mary Kate Emmerson, artist Henry Baines and James (Duggie) Carter, a famous North End Fisherman and an iconic figure at True's Yard.

Dr Litten, who lives in Lynn, said to his knowledge the graves have never been recorded before.

Lord Nicholas True, a descendant of William True and now in the Cabinet Office, has paid for the crosses and was present along with Lady Anne-Marie True. Also present was Dr Paul Richards (True's Yard and local historian) and True's Yard deputy manager Rebecca Rees.

Dr Litten added an unmarked grave was "not at all unusual in the 19th century," due to the deceased's families being unable to afford a plot, adding: "Especially when it was the lesser folk in town. Nothing changes, it happens today."

On October 11, 1855 one-year-old Mary Kate Emmerson became the first person to be buried at Hardwick Road Cemetery. Records show that at the time of her death Mary was living on Keppel Street, the entrance to which was opposite the Live & Let Live pub on Windsor Road.

In 1905, James Carter sung ‘The Captain’s Apprentice’ to the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams who was on a folk song collecting trip to West Norfolk.

Dr Litten's book is on sale at True's Yard and he said of the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery: "We welcome new members of all ages."