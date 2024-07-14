“Too much alcohol” led to a 40-year-old urinating over another man’s front door and rug.

Rolandus Zubovas, of Bunnett Avenue in South Lynn, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that at around 3pm on May 25, the complainant in the case had heard what he thought was an altercation occurring outside his front door.

He looked out of his window and saw Zubovas, who then began to kick the door.

In doing so, he caused the letterbox on the inside to become detached and damaged.

Zubovas then began to urinate on the front door. The homeowner opened the door and saw the defendant’s exposed genitals.

Zubovas continued to urinate onto a rug inside of the property.

When the door was closed again, he continued to kick it for a short period before eventually leaving the area.

The complainant estimated that £40 worth of damage had been done to the letterbox, while he had to have the rug cleaned.

Zubovas appeared in court unrepresented and spoke through an interpreter.

He had three previous convictions, including for criminal damage back in 2017.

He said: “I do agree with everything and I am very sorry. It was just too much alcohol.”

Magistrates handed Zubovas a six-month conditional discharge.

He will also pay £85 in court costs, a £26 victim surcharge and £40 in compensation to the complainant.