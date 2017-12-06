Tools stolen in King’s Lynn shed burglary

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a number of tools were stolen during a shed break-in in Lynn.

A shed was broken into on Rope Walk some time between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday, November 26.

A number of tools were stolen including a Dewalt drill, a hand saw and various garden and agricultural tools.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has been offered any of the items for sale should contact PC Trina Buckland at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.