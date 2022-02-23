A Downham woman has shared the heart-wrenching story of her 39-year-old daughter, who has Stage 4 terminal cancer that was mistaken for toothache.

Gill Blandford was "shocked" after doctors told her daughter Natalie Blandford her dental issues were cancer.

She first saw a doctor in January of last year, after being put on a waiting list to see a dentist.

Natalie had been suffering with severe toothache and was put on antibiotics and told she needed four teeth removed.

The dentist x-rayed Natalie but "missed the tumour" upon examining the results.

She finally saw a doctor in July, where the diagnosis was far more grave than a simple toothache.

Ms Blandford said: "We've seen the X-Ray the dentist took but they didn't see the tumour on it.

The doctor said he couldn't believe how long she had been suffering for, he told her it was cancer, gave her a book and sent her home - total shock."

Natalie started treatment at Addenbrookes in Cambridge where she was told she had a rare and aggressive facial tumour.

Ms Blanford said: "She was told if they operate she would lose her eye and nose palate, it was decided it was too dangerous to do the operation and they started chemotherapy.

"We are now on radiotherapy - she's terminal and they are trying to give her more time."

Natalie married the love of her life last December, after the family rallied round to make her wish come true.

Her Mum said: "Me and Nat's wife are doing whatever we can to make her dreams come true, she would love to see West Ham play."

Natalie's cousin Anne Hunt said on the GoFundMe page: "Nat was lucky enough to be able to marry the love of her life at the end of December, but she has one more wish.

"She wants to see West Ham United play.

"As Natalie's immune system is compromised from the chemo and cancer, she can't sit in the stands with the rest of the fans and would need to go in the slightly more isolated box.

"Her mum, Gill, and I are contacting charities to see if we can make this happen (it's surprising how few there are to help adults wishes come true)

"So here we are, seeing if we can raise the money ourselves. We want to make Natalie's wish come true."

The page has raised an amazing £4965 so far, to donate please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fulfil-natalies-dream

The family have also organised a ladies football match called the Blandford Cup in a bid to raise money for the cause.

Football fan Natalie once played in goal for the Lynn Legends team in the 90's and the team has reformed for the match, which will take place on Saturday 26 February at 2pm.