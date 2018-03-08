Top apprentices honoured at King’s Lynn college awards evening

Have your say

The best of West Norfolk’s apprentices were recognised at an awards evening in Lynn last night.

The College of West Anglia (CWA) hosted its annual Apprenticeship Awards at the town hall.

Guests included the borough mayor, Carol Bower, and representatives of the event’s sponsors, Anglian Water Alliances.

Awards were presented in 18 subject areas, recognising the best performances among more than 1,000 apprentices who follow CWA programmes at its campuses in Lynn, Wisbech and Cambridge.

They now go forward to a further selection process for the college’s overall Apprentice of the Year award, which will be presented at its student awards event in June.

Principal David Pomfret said: “I am delighted to be able to share the success of our apprentices.

“Last January, CWA was rated outstanding for apprenticeship provision and our award winners are a reflection on that, themselves being outstanding students and industry workers.”

Vicky Mann, head of apprenticeships and work-based learning, added: “Learning while working is extremely valuable in developing practical skills and it takes a great deal of commitment and drive from our apprentices to accomplish high levels of success.

“I am extremely proud of their efforts, so it has been wonderful to share their well-deserved achievements.”

The evening also included the presentation of the Kevin Clarke award, named in memory of a former CWA electrical apprentice who was killed in a road collision in 1984.

His parents, John and Janet, present the award annually to two electrical apprentices in his honour.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Anglian Water Alliances: Lukasz Gogol; Business Administration: Rebecca Satchell; Childcare: Paris Smith; Construction: Jack Goodrum; Customer Service: Jodie Cordner; Electrotechnical: Daniel Howard; Engineering: Sean Gannon; Hairdressing: Erica Doy; Health & Social Care: Lorren Payne.

Horticulture: Richard Warlow; Hospitality: Joe Saunders; Information Technology: Bradley Sadd; Laboratory Technician: Chloe Ludkin; Team Leading: Lisa Mead; Plumbing: Joseph Colman; Supporting Teaching & Learning: Jessica Green; Vehicle Maintenance: Laura Russell; Veterinary Nursing: Bethany Southwell. Kevin Clarke Award winners: Daniel Howard and Jamie Bean.